St. Lawrence University changes COVID-19 campus operating status to low risk

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Friday, St. Lawrence University changed its campus operating status in regards to COVID-19 restrictions.

St. Lawrence University Vice President and Dean of Student Life Hagi Bradley and Vice President of the University and Dean of Academic Affairs Karl Schonberg announced on June 10 that the campus operating status is now at “green,” or low risk.

According to Vice President’s Bradley and Schonberg, this is following a significant decrease in St. Lawrence County COVID-19 infection rates and a rise in employee vaccination rates.

The University also released results from its employee vaccination status survey. Bradley and Schonberg stated that as of June 1, they believe at least 62% of SLU employees are fully vaccinated, and an additional 3% have begun the vaccination process.

Additionally, St. Lawrence University released updated COVID-19 testing information. This states that all fully vaccinated individuals will be exempt from surveillance testing if they provide proof of vaccination.

Those who have not been fully vaccinated will be required to test regularly throughout the summer and fall.

St. Lawrence University will also continue to abide by a mask policy which states that masks must be worn indoors. Masks are also required when outdoors in a group of over 20 people and in close proximity for over 30 minutes, such as watching a sporting event, in class or socializing.

However, individuals will be permitted to removes masks if outdoors with a group of people for less than 30 minutes or if outdoors with a student extended family unit.

Those wishing to be exempt from receiving the vaccine are required to submit a request by June 17. Exemption decisions will be released on July 1, 2021.

St. Lawrence University is scheduled to begin its Fall 2021 semester on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.