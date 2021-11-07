St. Lawrence University presents free “She Kills Monsters” production

St. Lawrence University has received a $5 million lead gift from George W. Karpus ’68 towards the second phase of the Appleton Arena renovation and expansion project (photo: SLU)

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University is presenting a free theatre production for the community to enjoy.

The production is titled “She Kills Monsters” and will take place at the Gulick Theatre, Noble Center at St. Lawrence University. The public will have four opportunities to see the show with showtimes taking place on November 11, November 12, and November 13 at 8 p.m., and November 12 at 2 p.m.

The play will last about 90 minutes according to the St. Lawrence University website. Although the production is free to the public those interested in attending are required to reserve their tickets beforehand. Those attending are required to wear masks to the event.

More information about the performance and tickets can be found on the St. Lawrence University website. Parking is available directly across from the Griffiths Arts Center entrance and a handicap entrance and ramp are located at the front entrance as well as an elevator in the lobby.