SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– For most people in Syracuse and the surrounding areas, the St. Patrick’s Parade is a fun event to get together with friends and family and celebrate the Irish culture. But for the Interreligious Food Consortium, this weekend means much more.

“They are just the most wonderful, generous people, the group that they have that run the parade, we’re just so grateful to them,” Kate Artessa, Executive Director of the Interreligious Food Consortium

Each year, the St. Patrick’s Hunger Project raises thousands of dollars and thousands of pounds of food to donate to the Food Bank of Central New York and the Interreligious Food Consortium.

It’s the consortium’s biggest food drive all year long and helps them stock the shelves of over 20 local food pantries every month.

In recent months, the Interreligious Food Consortium has seen a decrease in the number of food donations coming through their doors as fewer people host food drives and more people struggle to make ends meet with rising inflation. To adjust, the consortium has been using its monetary donations to buy food itself and ensure its shelves are stocked at all times.

“You know you kinda gotta keep your eye on what’s going on and make sure that people do know that you’re in need and they’ll always step forward,” Artessa said.

The St. Patricks’s Hunger Project has already raised over $20,000 this year and will continue accepting donations throughout the parade weekend.

Artessa says every item helps and encourages the community to give what they can.