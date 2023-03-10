SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Everyone’s Irish this weekend in Syracuse. The 41st Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade steps off at Noon Saturday on Salina Street in Syracuse.

Once again the parade will be shown live on NewsChannel 9 and streamed on LocalSYR.com

This year’s theme is Running Through Tipperary.

Here are some events taking place this weekend:

Friday, March 10

9:30 a.m. – the painting of the green stripe along the parade route

6 p.m. – Grand Marshal’s gala at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown

Saturday, March 11

10 a.m. – Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse

12 p.m. – The Parade

1 p.m. – 5 p.m. “The Parade Ends Here” party featuring Irish dancers and music at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown

The parade committee encourages donations to the St. Patrick’s Hunger Project