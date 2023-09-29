AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe was able to share their experience in developing a working relationship during a visit from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Monday, September 25.

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss the Tribe’s best practices in dealings with federal agencies, which will be used for developing a video as part of mandatory training for all 150,000+ DHS employees.

The training is required by Congress and will provide a baseline level of understanding and knowledge for improving the working relationship with Tribal Nations. Tricia Swartz, DHS Senior Advisor for Tribal Affairs

A November 2022 Presidential Memorandum on Uniform Standards for Tribal Consultation directed federal agencies to provide training for all government employees who interact with Tribal Nations. It required modules that explain the concept of tribal consultation, the Nation-to-Nation relationship, and the principle of tribal sovereignty. The training standards and information provided to federal employees will be based upon the direct input of tribes.

Accompanied by members of DHS Tribal Affairs and audio-visual specialists from their Office of Public Affairs; a day-long itinerary was developed for tribal leaders, directors, commission members, and others to discuss their respective work and to share recommendations for improving federal interactions with Tribal Nations. It also included interviews with representatives of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (Massena Port of Entry) and Border Patrol, who discussed their experience working with the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe.