SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 911 has confirmed to NewsChannel 9 that there was a stabbing at Destiny USA on Thursday afternoon.

The stabbing was on the first floor near the elevator, 911 verified.

911 says that the Syracuse Police Department and American Medical Response (AMR) Syracuse are responding. Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jon Seeber says sheriffs have not been dispatched.

NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan is on-scene and says that the mall has not closed, but there is a police presence near the carousel entrance.

