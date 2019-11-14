Starbucks offering buy-one-get-one-free deal on Thursday, holiday drinks included

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – Starbucks fans are in for a double treat on Thursday. The coffee chain is rolling out a buy-one-get-one-free deal – offering a free drink if you buy one that’s at least grande size.

The deal is good at a participating stores between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.to get the deal, you must place your order through the Starbucks app.

The offer includes both traditional favorites and holiday specials, such as eggnog latte and peppermint mocha.The deal is part of the company’s happy hour promotion available on select Thursdays.