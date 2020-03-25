Starbucks offers free coffee to COVID-19 front line responders

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Any customer who identifies as a front line responder to the coronavirus pandemic will get a free tall coffee, a way for the company to give thanks.
The promotion started Wednesday and will run until May 3rd. The company describes front line responders as police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff, and medical researchers.
The offer applies to a tall cup of freshly brewed hot or iced coffee.
The company also said they donate funds from The Starbucks Foundation to aid hospital staff with personal protective equipment and care packages. The foundation will give $250,000 to Operation Gratitude, and Direct Relief.
