Starbucks relaunches reusable cups, donates to Ocean Conservancy

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Starbucks is encouraging their customers to use reusable cups to help support the Ocean Conservancy.

On June 22 Starbucks welcomed back personal reusable cups in their stores across the nation. Customers who provide their own clean cup will receive a ten cent discount on the drink of their choice.

From August 3 to the 16 Starbucks will be partnering with the Ocean Conservancy, which works to provide a healthy ocean and the wildlife and communities that depend on it. Starbucks will donate one dollar for every beverage served in a reusable cup.

The Project Director of Corporate Strategy and Policy Edith Cecchini said those who participate can make a positive impact on the environment.

“Ocean Conservancy is proud to partner with Starbucks as they welcome personal reusable cups back into participating stores. Companies like Starbucks have a major role to play in reducing ocean plastic pollution,” Cecchini said. “Single-use cups and lids are among the most common types of trash found on our beaches. By encouraging customers to bring in their own reusable cups, Starbucks is helping to reduce the amount of waste produced in their stores giving their customers a simple way to help the ocean. Every action makes a difference.”

In June, Starbucks announced they will offer a reusable cup share program in all Europe, Middle East and Africa stores by 2025. The company is currently testing safe options for allowing personal reusable cups via the drive thru and mobile order and pay orders, but for now personal reusable cups will only be accepted when placing an order in stores.