Starting Monday, no smoking allowed on Washington County-owned property

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Starting Monday, you’re going to want to put that out. A new policy effective starting Monday, Nov. 1, prohibits any and all smoking on Washington County property.

That includes any and all county offices and municipal buildings. It also applies to any drivers or passengers in county-owned vehicles.

The goal of the move by the Washington County Board of Supervisors is to reduce exposure to secondhand smoke, which can lead to a variety of health issues. The policy covers both tobacco and cannabis.

If you’re not sure whether something is county property, don’t worry. Washington County is planning to begin setting up signs at locations where smoking is prohibited.

The policy can be read in full on Washington County’s website.