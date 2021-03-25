State agencies prepare as weather warnings issued

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State agencies are making preparations as New York braces for high winds and flooding on Friday and Saturday. An approaching weather system could bring winds of up to 60 miles per hour to parts of the state, with flood warnings issued in the North Country and Lake Erie.

Floods could hit the North Country as up to an inch of rain combines with melting snow. The southern Adirondacks could also see thunderstorms on Friday, with locally gusty winds as the low passes through the area.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has urged New Yorkers to take safety precautions and prepare for possible power outages:

“This incoming weather system has the potential to cause power outages and dangerous travel conditions across Upstate New York due to high winds and potential flooding. I have directed state agencies to monitor conditions and be ready to support local partners with any resources they may need, and we will remain in contact with utility companies to ensure any power outages caused by high winds are addressed quickly. New Yorkers should take all necessary precautions now to ensure they, their families and their property are protected from any possible damage or power outages.” Andrew Cuomo

Governor of New York

Downed trees, power outages, and hazardous travel conditions are also expected as winds of up to 60 miles per hour could impact Western New York and the Finger Lakes. A rapid rise in water levels at the eastern end of Lake Erie could also cause “significant flooding.”

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services is prepared to deploy stockpiled assets to localities to support any storm-related needs. These assets include pumps, chainsaws, sandbags, generators, cots, blankets, and bottled water.

The New York State Department of Transport, State Police, Thruway Authority, Department of Environmental Conservation, Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, Department of Public Service, New York Power Authority / Canal Corporation, and Port Authority have all made preparations and/or readied equipment for the coming weather.

The Office of the Governor also issued the following safety tips:

Know the county in which you live and the names of nearby cities. Severe weather warnings are issued on a county basis

Learn the safest route from your home or business to high, safe ground should you have to leave in a hurry

Develop and practice a “family escape” plan and identify a meeting place if family members become separated

Keep an itemized list of all valuables including furnishings, clothing, and other personal property in a safe place

Stockpile emergency supplies of canned food, medicine, and first aid supplies

Store ample drinking water in clean, closed containers

Plan what to do with your pets

Have a portable radio, flashlights, extra batteries, and emergency cooking equipment available

Keep your automobile fueled

Keep a small disaster supply kit in the trunk of your car stocked with: Flashlight and extra batteries Battery-operated radio and extra batteries First aid kit and manual Emergency food and water Non-electric can opener Essential medicines Checkbook, cash, credit cards, ATM cards



If experiencing a power outage, New Yorkers should:

Turn off or disconnect major appliances and other equipment like computers in case of a power surge

Keep one light turned on so you know when power returns

Consider surge protectors wherever you use electronic equipment

Notify your utility provider of the outage and listen to local broadcasts for official information

Check to see if your neighbors have power

Check on people with access or functional needs

Use flashlights, not candles

Keep refrigerators and freezer doors closed

Do not use a charcoal grill indoors and do not use a gas stove for heat

Dressing in layers and minimizing time spent outdoors in the cold

Beware cold stress symptoms like hypothermia and seek medical attention if they appear

Take the stairs and move to the lowest level of tall buildings

If trapped in an elevator, wait for assistance, and don’t try to force the doors open

Give your pets cool and fresh water

Eliminate unnecessary travel, especially by car

Treat intersections with broken traffic signals as four-way stops

Remember that equipment such as automated teller machines (ATMs) and elevators may not be working.

More tips are available on the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services website.