State announces upcoming #VaxtoSchool sites

Leah Lefkove, 9, shows off her vaccination sticker just before being the first child to be vaccinated at the Viral Solutions vaccination and testing site in Decatur, Ga., on the first day COVID-19 vaccinations were available for children from 5 to 12 on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- As part of the state #VaxtoSchool campaign, 18 new COVID-19 vaccination sites for school-aged children have been opened statewide. Eight of those are for kids 5 or older.

The #VaxtoSchool campaign is a 12-week program designed to get kids vaccinated for COVID. The state is encouraging vaccinations for school-aged kids in advance of winter when cases may spike again.

“The best tool we have to keep our kids, families, and schools safe is ensuring New York’s students are fully vaccinated,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “As families gather this holiday season, I encourage parents to take advantage of our #VaxtoSchool sites and get their children vaccinated. It is easy, accessible, and convenient – so do not wait.”

Most of the new sites announced Wednesday are slated to open in other parts of the state, many of them in southern counties. Two locally were announced, one in Gloversville, and the other in Elizabethtown.

#VaxtoSchool sites opening locally

Essex County

Essex County Department of Health, 132 Water Street, Elizabethtown, N.Y. 12932

Monday, December 6 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. & 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m.

Pfizer-BioNTech (5+), Moderna, Janssen/J&J

Register online or call (518) 873-3500

*Amazon Gift Cards for ages 12-17

Fulton County and Adirondack Health & Wellness

Arc Lexington (Burke’s Gym) 127 East State Street, Gloversville, N.Y. 12078

Thursday, December 2 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Pfizer-BioNTech (ages 5+) and Moderna

Register online or call (518) 886-8251

Additional locations with dates and times can be found in the document below. The state said parents or guardians can also text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. A list of mass vaccination sites for kids between 5-11 years old can be found on the New York State Department of Health website.