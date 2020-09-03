State-approved casinos can open Sept. 9

FILE – In this May 21, 2020, file photo, a worker looks over an electronic slot machine as chairs have been removed from some machines to maintain social distancing between players at a closed Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Cards will be cut, dice will roll and jackpots jingle when casinos in Las Vegas and Nevada begin reopening at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, June 4. There will be big splashes, even amid ongoing unrest, and big hopes for recovery from an unprecedented and expensive closure prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thursday morning, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that state-approved casinos would be able to open on September 9 at at 25% occupancy.

In order to open, those state-approved casinos would have to have the advanced air filtration systems with MERV-13 air filters, just like malls had to have before they could open. Cuomo also said that there will be no table games, and no beverage service on the gaming floor.

Of course, social distancing will need to be followed, and a face covering must be worn at the locations.

