State Assembly chooses law firm to lead Cuomo impeachment investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The State Assembly announced that it has chosen the law firm, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP to lead its impeachment investigation.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said the Manhattan firm gives the committee the experience needed to quickly handle the investigation.

But two women accusing the governor of harassment are criticizing the Assembly’s choice. Lindsey Boylan said she wouldn’t cooperate with the inquiry and Charlotte Bennett objected due to the firm’s past affiliation with a Cuomo political appointee.