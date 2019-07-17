State Board of Regents looks to study high school graduation requirements

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The resignation of NYSED Commissioner MaryEllen Elia may not be the only change on the horizon for state education. The Board of Regents has decided to study the requirements for high school graduates to receive a state diploma.

The study would take at least a year, but experts like NYSUT Executive Vice President Jolene DiBrango say they welcome change–as long as it’s done correctly. DiBrango wants to make sure educators have a voice in the process, and that no student is left behind who may already be working toward a Regents diploma.

NYSUT hopes to also have a seat at the table as the process moves forward.