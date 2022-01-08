ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Office of General Services (OGS) is implementing new rules for visitors that will be in effect on Monday, January 10, at the Capitol and Legislative Office Building in Albany. The Legislative Office Building (LOB) will be closed until further notice as a necessary precaution due to the response of the evolving COVID-19 virus.

Visitors to the Capitol will be required to show proof of vaccination or negative Covid test result received within the past 48 Hours. OGS said due to the developing concerns regarding the delta coronavirus and the Omicron variant restrictions are to ensure the health and well-being of all employees and the public during the 2022 Legislative Session.

All visitors will be required to enter the Capitol from the Empire State Plaza concourse level. Proof of vaccination must be shown along with valid identification before entry. Masks will be required at all times, and there will be limited capacity in the Capitol to align with social distancing best practices.

According to officials members of the public attending to official business with the Executive Chamber, the Attorney General, the State Legislature, or the Division of the Budget must abide by the newly established protocols as visitors. OGS says with scheduled business with tenants are encouraged to call ahead to confirm their appointments.

The New York State Police will continue to staff all security screening access points, including at the Empire State Plaza concourse, LOB State Street, Capitol State Street, and Capitol Washington Avenue entrances. Authorized State employees and others with state-issued access cards can access both buildings via all normal entrances, turnstiles, and portals.

OGS will continue to evaluate the implementation of these restrictions, capacity expectations, and ongoing developments regarding COVID-19. Further information on New York State’s response to novel coronavirus is available online.