ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The state’s highest court, The Court of Appeals, has upheld a lower state court ruling that invalidated the newly redrawn maps for the New York State Senate districts and the state’s Congressional Districts. The ruling came on a vote of 4-3 and puts the state’s scheduled June primaries in limbo.

The court found that the maps that were drawn by the state legislature and signed by Governor Hochul were unconstitutional in that they were drawn with the partisan intent to benefit Democrats.

With the current district maps having been ruled unconstitutional the next step in the process will most likely be for a “Special Master” to take up the task for drawing the maps for the state’s Congressional and State Senate districts. The Special Master selected for the task is Jonathan Cervas, a professor at Carnegie Melon University. Cervas served in the same capacity in the state of Pennsylvania.