SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The importance of CPR was brought to light recently when Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. CPR is being credited with saving his life.

But in New Jersey, a family is grieving after a 12-year-old died during football practice last week and no one at the scene knew CPR. A New York State Assemblyman is working to change that.

Here in New York State, high school coaches are required to have CPR training, but new legislation would expand that training, requiring youth sports coaches to also get trained. The bill was recently introduced by Democratic Albany Area State Assemblyman, Angelo Santabarbara after Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a game at the beginning of January.

“In a lot of communities across New York State, there’s a lot of youth sports going on so this brought attention to the issue that this could happen not just in football in youth sports as well,” said Assemblyman Santabarbara.

Baseball, softball, basketball, you name it.

“The question is, is somebody there with the basic skills to be able to perform CPR to maintain brain function until first responders can arrive as we saw during the Buffalo Bills game that is crucial,” said Assemblyman Santabarbara.

So crucial, that when someone goes into cardiac arrest, seconds can mean the difference.

“For every minute their heart is not beating and no one is beating it for them the chances of survival goes down 10 percent,” said Susie Burnett, Paramedic and CPR instructor for AMR of Central New York.

Burnett says doing something is always better than doing nothing when someone’s heart stops, making CPR training essential.

“Nationally only about 10 percent who go into cardiac arrest outside of a hospital survive,” said Burnett.

Burnett says while you can get instruction over the phone from 911 as you wait for paramedics to arrive, having the training yourself is a life skill.

Assemblyman Santabarbara says it’s a timely issue and is hoping it can be passed as part of the state budget.

