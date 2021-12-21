BUFFALO, N.Y. — State leaders took steps to address the issue of PTSD facing local veterans, law enforcement and first responders Monday.

A roundtable discussion was held, hoping to make the problem of post traumatic stress disorder a priority. Organizers also hope to create legislation to make the division of veteran’s services its own independent state agency.

State leaders say first responders and veterans have been through a lot during the pandemic. New York State currently has one million veterans, and this legislation would help them and their families.