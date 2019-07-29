Skip to content
State News
DEC opens wildlife management areas for 16-day window
Man to be arraigned on indictment for killing wife while cleaning gun
New law lets emergency responders remove animals left in vehicles
NY state targets woman for billboards decrying sex abuse law
NY man charged with concealing a human corpse claims wife committed suicide
More State News Headlines
New exhibit at NYS Fair shows the urgency for drivers to ‘move over’
4-year-old boy dies in Adirondacks, NYSP investigating as drowning
Driver overdoses on I-81 with children in the vehicle
Husband charged after wife’s body found in Upstate NY landfill
Judge sets tentative date for Jeffrey Epstein’s trial
Enchanted Forest Water Safari ranked in Top 5 water parks in the US, Top 20 in the world
Driver inexperience, distractions believed factors in Allegany County crash that killed four teens
Lake Placid’s Olympic Center to be renovated
New York extends waiting period for some gun purchases
Fairfield by Marriott to host Root Beer Float Fundraiser
7 Day Forecast
Saturday
81°
/
56°
Sunny
Sunny
0%
81°
56°
Sunday
77°
/
55°
Sunny
Sunny
10%
77°
55°
Monday
80°
/
63°
Sunny
Sunny
0%
80°
63°
Tuesday
84°
/
65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°
65°
Wednesday
80°
/
64°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms
40%
80°
64°
Thursday
81°
/
63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
20%
81°
63°
Friday
77°
/
58°
AM Showers
AM Showers
40%
77°
58°
77°
10 AM
Sunny
0%
77°
79°
11 AM
Sunny
0%
79°
80°
12 PM
Sunny
0%
80°
81°
1 PM
Sunny
0%
81°
80°
2 PM
Sunny
0%
80°
80°
3 PM
Sunny
0%
80°
80°
4 PM
Sunny
2%
80°
79°
5 PM
Sunny
4%
79°
78°
6 PM
Mostly Sunny
5%
78°
76°
7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°
73°
8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
73°
70°
9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
70°
68°
10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
68°
67°
11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
67°
65°
12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
65°
64°
1 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
64°
63°
2 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
63°
62°
3 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
62°
60°
4 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
60°
59°
5 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
59°
57°
6 AM
Mostly Sunny
11%
57°
58°
7 AM
Sunny
8%
58°
62°
8 AM
Sunny
5%
62°
64°
9 AM
Sunny
4%
64°