GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with a dead body that was found behind Geneva General Hospital Sunday, police officials announced Thursday.

Kiara Scott of Geneva has been charged with Manslaughter in the Second Degree and Concealment of a Human Corpse, according to the Geneva Police Department.

The victim’s identity has also been released.

Officials say Keith Morlang, 44, of Waterloo, New York, had a medical emergency in the Town of Waterloo early in the morning Sunday. According to authorities, Scott and others told Morlang’s family they would take him to the hospital for treatment.

Instead, they took him to a parking lot, where they removed him from the vehicle and left him, concealing the body so Morlang would not be found.

The Geneva Police Department is currently still looking for another suspect, Lacrita Verstraete. Police say she is a 24-year-old white female with red hair who is 5’7″ and 115 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact Detective J.D. Winter at (315) 828-6780 or the On-Duty Supervisor at (315) 789-1111.