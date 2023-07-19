ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Check your Mega Millions tickets if you purchased one at the Mirabito Convenience Store on N. Fulton Street in Ithaca.

The New York Lottery posting overnight that a second place ticket, worth $1 million was sold at that location.

A $1 million second place prize means the ticket had five matching numbers but not the Mega Ball.

Tuesday night’s numbers were: 19, 22, 31, 37, 54 and the Gold Mega Ball was 18.

With no big winner Tuesday night, Friday’s Mega Millions Jackpot climbs to $720 million.