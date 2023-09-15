CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person is dead following a motorcycle accident near the North Syracuse/Cicero line. The crash happened just before 11 P.M. Thursday.

The accident scene was on East Taft Road in front of Jag Environmental and around the corner from the Spinning Wheel.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office said a man in his 30’s was the driver. He taken to Upstate University Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

His female passenger was also taken to the hospital. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office did not list her condition but said her injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

The Sheriff’s Office also said it appeared the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.