Update on 12-26-23 at 10:00 a.m.: Cicero Police Chief Rotunno said that the fire appears to be an accidental electrical fire that started in the kitchen.

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 100-year-old woman has died after a house fire in Cicero on Christmas Eve. The fire broke out just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24, at the home at 5657 Central Avenue.

Cicero Police Chief Saverino Rotunno has identified the woman as Mary Howard, she was the only person living in the home.

At the scene, Cicero and Clay firefighters entered the home and found Howard unconscious in a rear bedroom. Lifesaving efforts were performed by a NAVAC ambulance crew. Howard was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cicero Police Department and Onondaga County Fire Investigators are currently looking into the cause of the fire, Rotunno says at this time it does not appear to be suspicious.