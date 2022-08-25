ATHENS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police said 13 people have been injured after a van crash on the Thruway in Greene County. The crash happened on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. southbound near Exit 21B in Athens.

After an investigation, police found that a 14-passenger van lost control, struck a guide rail, and rolled over. All 13 passengers were transported to local hospitals, with three going to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries and ten to other hospitals with minor injuries. The van driver was not injured.

All lanes at Exit 21B were closed for a while due to the crash. Police said the investigation is ongoing.