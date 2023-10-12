DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — DeWitt police arrested a 14-year-old male for stomping on the Israeli flags at the Jewish Community Center in DeWitt on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 10.

Video of the incident was released, and DeWitt police received multiple tips on the suspect’s identity.

The teenager was then brought into the police station for questioning with his guardian. He admitted to damaging the flags and cited anger over the current conflict in the Middle East as his motive.

He was charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree as a hate crime and was issued a Family Court appearance ticket. Given the suspect’s age, no further information will be released by DeWitt police.