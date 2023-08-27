SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, Syracuse Police responded to a robbery at 201 Seeley Road.

A 17-year-old male told police he was at Homer Wheaton Park when he was robbed at gunpoint by several males. The 17-year-old was hit on the head with a gun, and the suspects then stole his vehicle.

The victim suffered a cut to the head.

Upstate Police later found the suspects in the stolen vehicle, and they fled on foot. They were all later found and taken into custody.

All three suspects taken into custody are juveniles.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222.