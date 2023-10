SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse police were called around 1:19 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, to come to Upstate Hospital for a shooting victim who arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hip.

The victim, a 19-year-old male, is expected to survive. The case is ongoing, and police are still investigating the location of the shooting, SPD says.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Syracuse police at 315-442-5222.