(WIVT/WBGH) – A locally grown tree is heading to the big apple this holiday season.

Rockefeller Center announced on Wednesday that its iconic Christmas Tree will come from Vestal. The tree is currently located at a residence home at 204 Murry Hill Road.

The Norway Spruce will be cut down on November 9 at 8 a.m. before making its way to New York City on November 11.

Crews will chop down the entire tree, securing a 14-foot portion to clear underpasses while it is transported. As the tree awaits its arrival to Rockefeller Center, it will be kept in a secure storage location.

After the tree is prepared for decoration, it will be adorned with over 50,000 multi-colored, energy efficient LED lights and topped with a Swarovski star.

The tree’s official lighting will be broadcasted live during “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” on November 29.

It will be on display in Rockefeller Center until January 13, 2024, at 10 p.m.