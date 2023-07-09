BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, the 2023 Taste of Buffalo award winners were announced at the 40th annual festival.

The judging took place Saturday morning by a panel of over 55 judges, representing local media, political, business and community development sectors.

You can see all of the winners below.

  • Chair’s Choice: Days Park Tavern – Beef brisket on weck
  • Children’s Choice: India Gate – Chicken butter tikka masala
  • Louis J. Billittier Sr. “Rookie of the Year” Award: Avenue29 Foods
  • Veteran Restaurant Award: Dirty Bird Chicken N’ Waffles LLC
  • Eric DuVall Memorial Best of Buffalo Winner: Sweet Melody’s Gelato – Red, White & Blue Sundae
  • Best Overall Item: Venus Greek fries
  • Best Meat Item: Kith & Kin Bakeshop & Bistro – Meatloaf sundae
  • Best Seafood Item: Brodies of WNY LLC – Boneless seasoned fried haddock fish
  • Best Dessert: Nick Charlap’s Ice Cream – Ice cream nachos
  • Best Sandwich: Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill – Beef on Weck
  • Best Red Wine: Three Brothers Winery – Red Jazz
  • Best White Wine: A Gust of Sun Winery – Diamond
  • Favorite Fermentation: Merritt Estate Winery – Chadonnay
  • Independent Health Foundation’s Healthy Options:
    • First place: New Jewel of India – Chana saag
    • Second place: Mister Pizza Elmwood – Vegan pizza
    • Third place: The Bavarian Nut Company – Buffalo Hot Nuts
    • Best healthy dessert: Chrusciki Bakery – Pina colada parfait
  • Gusto Critic’s Choice Award: Golden Hour Treats – Desert glow crepe

The festival is set to continue on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown Buffalo. You can find our full guide and watch our full special from Saturday from the festival by clicking here.