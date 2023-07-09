BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, the 2023 Taste of Buffalo award winners were announced at the 40th annual festival.
The judging took place Saturday morning by a panel of over 55 judges, representing local media, political, business and community development sectors.
You can see all of the winners below.
- Chair’s Choice: Days Park Tavern – Beef brisket on weck
- Children’s Choice: India Gate – Chicken butter tikka masala
- Louis J. Billittier Sr. “Rookie of the Year” Award: Avenue29 Foods
- Veteran Restaurant Award: Dirty Bird Chicken N’ Waffles LLC
- Eric DuVall Memorial Best of Buffalo Winner: Sweet Melody’s Gelato – Red, White & Blue Sundae
- Best Overall Item: Venus Greek fries
- Best Meat Item: Kith & Kin Bakeshop & Bistro – Meatloaf sundae
- Best Seafood Item: Brodies of WNY LLC – Boneless seasoned fried haddock fish
- Best Dessert: Nick Charlap’s Ice Cream – Ice cream nachos
- Best Sandwich: Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill – Beef on Weck
- Best Red Wine: Three Brothers Winery – Red Jazz
- Best White Wine: A Gust of Sun Winery – Diamond
- Favorite Fermentation: Merritt Estate Winery – Chadonnay
- Independent Health Foundation’s Healthy Options:
- First place: New Jewel of India – Chana saag
- Second place: Mister Pizza Elmwood – Vegan pizza
- Third place: The Bavarian Nut Company – Buffalo Hot Nuts
- Best healthy dessert: Chrusciki Bakery – Pina colada parfait
- Gusto Critic’s Choice Award: Golden Hour Treats – Desert glow crepe
The festival is set to continue on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown Buffalo. You can find our full guide and watch our full special from Saturday from the festival by clicking here.