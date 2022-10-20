ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One same day that New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen officially resigned, 218 new troopers graduated from the academy with a new acting superintendent in charge.

“Today is my first day as acting superintendent and what a way to kick it off than offering a commencement address at the state police academy graduation,” said Steven Nigrelli, Acting New York State Police Superintendent.

With their family and friends in attendance, 218 new troopers were honored for completing the basic school of the New York State Police Academy. Governor Kathy Hochul was there congratulating them on their achievement.

“Know that you’re doing something that many others would not do,” said Hochul. “16,000 people try to be sitting where you are today. Narrowed down to 1,700. There’s 218 of you. That’s my definition of an elite group.”

The graduation happened on the same day New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen stepped down.

Earlier this month, the governor’s office said there was an investigation into him, but wouldn’t say why. According to the Times Union, there are allegations Bruen shielded a former human resource official from internal complaints due to their close working relationship.

Steven Nigrelli was then named acting superintendent. On his first official day in the role, Nigrelli shook the graduates’ hands and smiled for pictures on stage. While he didn’t want to talk about the current state of the department, he spoke about what’s next for these new troopers.

“After today, the 218 troopers that graduated will be going to the field for field training,” explained Nigrelli. “They will be driving with senior troopers and applying the skills they learned in the academy in real-life scenarios.”

Of those who graduated on Wednesday, roughly 20 percent are women. The acting superintendent said the state police is hoping to increase that number to at least 30 percent by 2030.