SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Officers were sent to an apartment at 812 N. Townsend St. for a stabbing call on Jan. 8 around 8:08 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a 22-year-old woman who had been stabbed in the hand.

She was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where she is expected to survive.

Police say the investigation revealed that the victim was attacked in her apartment by several unidentified suspects before police arrived.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.