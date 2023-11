SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse police officers were called to a shooting near 4141 South Salina Street around 12:50 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12.

When they arrived on the scene, officers did find a bullet casing. Around the same time, a 24-year-old man showed up at Upstate Hospital by private transport with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim is expected to survive, SPD says.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Syracuse police at 315-442-5222.