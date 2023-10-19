ORWELL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Oct. 17, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office was called to a motor vehicle accident around 6:50 p.m. in the Town of Orwell.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a Chevrolet Trail Blazer had been traveling east on County Route 2, and the car veered off the road, hit multiple trees, and fell into a 25-foot embankment.

The driver, 25-year-old Brianna Willis from Orwell, was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The accident is under investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said.