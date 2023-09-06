SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse has officially began delivering new trash carts to over 36,000 households across the city through the rollout of better sanitation service citywide.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced on Tuesday that within three months of experience at nearly 7000 properties, the City of Syracuse and the Department of Public Works distribution of carts will take about ten days.

“This is a big positive change for our constituents, neighborhoods and workforce,” said Mayor Walsh. “Where we’ve already introduced the new trash carts, the service is better, and the streets are cleaner. And on routes where the carts and tippers are being used, we’ve had zero injuries to our sanitation workers. This is a huge undertaking, and we are proud of how our sanitation workers and residents are responding.”

The new carts are provided and delivered at no additional charge to all residential properties and come with instructions on how to use them and what to do with old trash receptacles

Residents are expected to begin using the carts right away, which is why the City is asking them to follow specific setout instructions.

How to use the trash carts

For trash setouts, carts must be placed at the end of the driveway or between the sidewalk and the street after 6 p.m. on the evening before the designated setout day.

For properties without driveways, place carts between the sidewalk and the street with the lid securely closed at the time of collection.

Only bagged waste can be placed in carts. Unbagged materials are unacceptable and waste can’t be placed outside of the carts. This will be considered an illegal set-out and may be cited and fined. Recyclables must be placed in existing blue bins.

Carts must be stored on the side of or behind the house/garage or in the garage when it is not the designated collection day. Carts must not be stored in front of residences.

For an item that does not fit in a trash cart, including tires and furniture, the City asks you to call Cityline at 315-448-CITY to request a bulk pickup.

Residential units are allowed four bulk pickups per year. Additional bags of trash outside of the cart are not allowed and will be cited as an illegal set out, which comes with a fine.

More information on the trash cart rollout is available online.