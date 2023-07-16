BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — July 13 was National French Fry Day!

Here are four of the best french fries in and around Buffalo, according to various sources:

Yelp: Mister Sizzle’s

According to Yelp’s Top 10 french fries in Buffalo ranking, Mister Sizzle’s reigns supreme.

Location: 346 Connecticut St., Buffalo, New York

Honorable Mentions: Hertel Avenue Poutine and Cream, Coco Bar & Bistro, The Beer Keep

Reddit: Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs

A post in the Buffalo subreddit from five months ago asked users what the best french fry in the area is, and Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs was the most popular choice among commenters.

Location: 707 Kenmore Ave., Buffalo, New York

Honorable Mentions: Moor Pat, Duffs, Nine-Eleven Tavern

Foursquare: Nine-Eleven Tavern

In a Top 15 french fries in Buffalo list created in June, Foursquare City Guide ranked Nine-Eleven Tavern as the No. 1 fry locally.

Location: 11 Bloomfield Ave., Buffalo, New York

Honorable Mentions: Gene McCarthy’s Irish Pub, Amy’s Place, Elmwood Taco & Subs

Taste of Buffalo: Venus Greek & Mediterranean

The judges at Taste of Buffalo revealed their winners from this past weekend’s event Saturday, and winning the prize of “best overall item” at the festival was Venus’ Greek fries.

Location: 3500 Main St., Buffalo, New York