CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Giving back to those who gave everything.

Clear Path for Veterans held their 8th annual Thanksgiving Day dinner for those who served.

“They’re super thankful. You come in and see the smiles, the laughter, and the happiness,” said Michael Sheets, the corporate executive chef for Clear Path for Veterans. “It’s a chance to sit down and share a great meal and great memories with other veterans.”

For John Slaski, a six-year Marine Corps veteran, it’s not only the meal that makes him and his family feel appreciated, it’s the organization as a whole.

“They show their appreciation for everyone that has served their country,” he said. “This is the second year that I’ve been here. I really appreciate what they do for us, the families.”

50 volunteers helped make the meal possible today. One of those volunteers is Mark Streiff, a current Airman. His favorite part is hearing and making memories with the vets.

“Getting to talk and know the veterans, I connect a lot with people my age and before my era,” Streiff said. “I appreciate them a lot.”

Even for those who don’t have a family to spend the holiday with, the atmosphere is welcoming to everyone.

“It’s a place for veterans to come on a holiday when they don’t have family around. They can come in here and have a beautiful fire, have a great meal, and a sense of camaraderie with familiar faces,” Sheets said.

Giving thanks to those that served.