SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse police officers were called to Upstate Hospital around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, for a man who had been stabbed.

43-year-old Genghis Muhammed had been stabbed multiple times at the 500 block of South Salina Street before police arrived at the hospital. He is expected to survive, SPD says.

During an interaction with Muhammed at the hospital, police found that he had numerous amounts of illegal drugs. He was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third and seventh degree, police say.