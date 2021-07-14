5 children hospitalized after car crashes through Rochester living room

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman is facing charges after police say she drove her car into the living room of a home on Thomas Street, sending five children to the hospital.

According to the Rochester Police Department, Jawanda Chandler, 47 of Rochester, has been charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and third degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, the children — all ages 2 to 13 — and a 36-year-old Rochester woman, were inside the home on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. when a 2010 Hyundai struck the house.

“The entire vehicle came to rest inside the front room of the occupied dwelling,” police said in a statement.

All five children were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to police, their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening. The 36 year old female was not injured.

The home was declared uninhabitable. The Red Cross has been called to assist the family with shelter and supplies.

Chandler is due to appear in court on July 30.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.