AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five students were hospitalized and one adult was seriously injured Friday morning after a First Student school bus crashed and rolled over on the ramp from Harlem Road to I-290 eastbound, the Amherst Police Department announced.

The five students were transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. A hospital official told News 4 that the five children were all in stable condition and they are expected to be released at some point on Friday.

The seriously injured adult, who police said was an aid on the bus, was taken to ECMC, and their identity was not released. The bus driver was also evaluated at the scene.

Police said a pickup truck was also involved in the crash, which took place just before 8 a.m., but did not specify a cause for the incident as it remains under investigation. The driver of the pickup truck was evaluated at the scene and not taken to a hospital.

Four of the students on the bus were with the Beyond Support Network, a local organization that offers services for kids and adults with disabilities, the group confirmed to News 4. The four children were en route to the Beyond Learning Center in Depew when the crash occurred.

A Beyond Support Network official told News 4 they were “relieved” the incident wasn’t more serious and that their students are “doing well.”

The crash closed down the on-ramp shortly before 8 a.m. Multiple lanes on the I-290 eastbound were shut down throughout the morning but have since reopened.

Avoid the 290 East between Sheridan Drive and Main Street. There is a series multi car accident with a bus rollover. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/e8YPgN2Ulp — Chris (@CBNEWSPHOTOG) October 20, 2023

Friday afternoon, a First Student spokesperson released the following statement:

At First Student, there is nothing more important than the safety and well-being of our employees and the students we transport. Our thoughts remain with all those affected by this incident, and we are thankful everyone on board our bus should be okay.” First Student

Governor Kathy Hochul said in a tweet that she’s “spoken with Erie County Executive Poloncarz about this tragic accident.”

“State agencies are responding and assisting local officials in the response. Our hearts are with Erie County, and with those injured and their families,” Hochul said.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or may have video of the incident is asked to contact Amherst police at 716-689-1355.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.