ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — State leaders are bringing new housing units to the Five World Trade Center Site. A portion of those homes will be offered to those directly impacted by the terrorist attacks on 9/11. The project also comes with an affordability component.

“While we may never be able to close the hole in our hearts from those we lost on 9/11, at least today, we can close one of the holes left behind in this hallowed ground,” said Governor Hochul at a press conference on Thursday. It’s been two years in the making and was finally approved today. 1200 units will be built at the Five World Trade Center site; transforming an old parking lot into new homes. 320 units will be affordable housing and 80 will be offered to those who lived or worked in Lower Manhattan during the 9/11 attacks.

Once construction is complete, this will be the largest affordable housing development and only residential site at the World Trade Center. “Showcasing once again to the rest of the world, that you cannot keep New Yorkers down and we as New Yorkers and our magnificent buildings will always rise up,” said Hochul.

Senator Brian Kavanaugh, whose district occupies where the development will happen said the road to get here was challenging, but well worth it. “The overwhelming response from the community was not what you sometimes see which is ‘we don’t want affordable housing in our community’, but instead ‘we very much want to insist that there be a lot of affordable housing in this building,'” he said.

Kavanaugh said this deal is about making sure low-and moderate-income New Yorkers can afford the units, and help those impacted by 9/11, “We do think there are people that might have been displaced at that time, they may be suffering health consequences as a result of the attacks and the exposures afterwards, or they may just be living here now with the affordability; so we think that those are the people that really made this community vibrant and we think that it’s important that this project include them.” The construction will start next year. Kavanaugh said it’s likely that the city’s housing department will have a system in place to apply for the affordable housing, but details are forthcoming.