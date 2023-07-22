ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Another $50.75 million was added to the total settlement reached by survivors in the Diocese of Rochester’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy case Friday.

According to the law firm Jeff Anderson & Associates, the total settlement is now up to $126.35 million. That includes $55 million from the diocese and parishes, $20.6 million from insurers LMI and LMI Underwriters, $50 million from insurer Interstate, $750,000 from insurer First State, and the latest $50.75 million sum.

Victims also retain the option to pursue legal action against Continental Insurance Company, which has not settled in the case.

The settlement has not yet been approved by a court.

More than 450 sexual abuse claims were filed in the case against the diocese after the Child Victims Act extended the statute of limitations on child sexual abuse cases.