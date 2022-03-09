SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul held an event in Slingerlands to announce and break ground on a new manufacturing facility. The Plug Power manufacturing facility will be located at the Vista Technology Campus.

Plug Power has committed to creating over 1,600 new jobs at this location. This location will be used to support the expansion of GenDrive fuel cell systems, which are used to power electric motors in the electric mobility market.

“My administration is committed to the aggressive pursuit of economic development opportunities that align with our nation-leading clean energy goals,” said Hochul. “Our transition to clean energy won’t just help us respond to climate change and lower utility costs, it will supercharge our economic recovery and create good jobs. We are grateful to have Plug Power as a partner in our mission to become the nation’s hub for green energy development.”

This $55 million facility will be used for expanding production, warehousing, and servicing of the GenDrive line, which offers drop-in fuel cell solutions for existing electric trucks. Plug Power recently opened its $125 million hydrogen fuel cell innovation center in Monroe County, and has begun construction on a $290 million green hydrogen fuel production facility and electricity substation in Genesee County.

Hochul said Empire State Development has agreed to provide up to $45 million in Green Excelsior Jobs Tax Credits to encourage the creation and retention of green jobs. The New York Power Authority Board of Trustees will also review a power award from its ReCharge NY power program at a public meeting later this month.

“Plug Power is proud to further expand its green hydrogen network with our new manufacturing plant located in New York State’s Albany County, where we were founded 25 years ago. We are grateful that our home state of New York is leading the way on clean, renewable, and sustainable energy initiatives, and that Plug Power’s green hydrogen solutions can play such an important role in the state’s comprehensive decarbonization strategy,” said the CEO of Plug Power Andy Marsh.