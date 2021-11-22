69 firearms turned in during Elmira Gun Buy Back event; one reported stolen

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police say 69 firearms were turned in to law enforcement during the October 28 Gun Buy Back event at the City of Light Church.

Of the 69 firearms turned in, police found one to be stolen from a vehicle on South William Street in Southport. The .22 caliber Taurus revolver was reported stolen on Dec. 3, 2018, and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office was advised of the

recovered weapon and arrangements made to turn the weapon over to the Sheriff’s Office in hopes that

the weapon can be reunited with the lawful owner.

After just 20 minutes of the three hour event, police collected 30 handguns and an AK-47 assault rifle.

As of November 22, 2021, the Elmira Police Department has removed 177 firearms from the streets of

Elmira.