STOCKBRIDGE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police were sent out to Stockbridge, New York, for a deadly crash on the morning of Aug. 28.

The head-on crash was reported at West Road just south of Peterboro Road, in Madison County.

72-year-old Debra Fowler, of Munnsville, was driving south on West Road when she crossed over into the north bound lane and hit another driver. Fowler struck 52-year-old Kevin Fallon, of Philadelphia, P.A., who was driving a 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer head-on.

Fowler was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fallon was injured from the accident.

The investigation is continuing.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, NYS Department of Transportation, NYS Department of Environmental Conservation and the Munnsville Fire Department.