DOWNTOWN SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — “Secrets” no more, as Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial has revealed their newest artist to perform this fall.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie will take the stage at the Oncenter War Memorial on Sunday, October 15 at 8 p.m.

Courtesy of The Upstate Medical Arena at Oncenter War Memorial.

He is coming to Syracuse for his Me vs. Myself: The College Tour, with the release of his album, Me vs. Myself that came out back in December of 2022.

Most recently, the Bronx native, performed at the New York State Fair back in 2018.

The Oncenter says that A Boogie quickly proved himself to be one of the game’s newest heavyweights after XXL dubbed him as “one of the hottest and newest up-and-comers in hip-hop” and included him in the 2017 Freshman Class. The young star also went on to release the 5x platinum single “Drowning feat. Kodak Black” and 4x platinum “Look Back At It,” along with the 2x platinum certified single “Jungle” and platinum certified “Timeless.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 21, 2023, at 10 a.m. and will start at $40.50. They can be purchased in person the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter or online via Ticketmaster.