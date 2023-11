SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There were two Take 5 winners in Central New York for the midday drawing on Sunday, November 19.

The two winners in our area were:

Tops on Oswego Rd. in Baldwinsville worth $5,992.00

Walmart on Dell Center Dr. in Liverpool worth $5,992.00

There was a third Take 5 winner in Elmira.