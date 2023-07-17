GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At Crandall Park, there’s something new between two benches by the playground. Kids can come home with some new books after a long day of playing, thanks to a new, tiny library open for public use.

Crandall Park’s new little free library was announced on Facebook last week by the park beautification committee. As with any library of its kind one might find in front of a home or business, it’s free for use by anyone who wants to give or take a book. It’s not the first of its time in the city of Glens Falls – but fills an important gap by bringing books to a public space.

“We noticed that there are actually quite a few little free libraries locally and began to frequent them,” said Ashleigh Morrow, who got the library installed alongside her husband, Mike. “I even started following an Instagram account for one in glens falls (GF Little Library) and started chatting with the steward about books. It gave me a sense of community in a place where I didn’t really know anyone.”

Morrow was able to fund the project with a grant from her workplace, Digital Pi. Parent company Merkle Inc. runs the Merkle Dream Grant program, designed to help employees achieve a personal dream.

Morrow’s dream was heard loud and clear by the Crandall Park Beautification Committee, which worked with her to get the library in place. The structure itself came prebuilt from the Little Free Library organization, which provides resources and advice to anyone who wants to start a miniature library in their community. Morrow is keeping it stocked and is creating an Instagram account of her own to get the word out.

“To me, reading is so important. It’s how I like to spend my downtime to relax and decompress as well as helping my own kids learn and develop,” Morrow said. “I don’t think this could have come at a better time now that school is out for the summer. We never know what is going on in someone’s home and this is a great way to keep everyone connected, trading books and maybe even chatting at the park over a book.”