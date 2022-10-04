UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – One of the first steps in a $5 million project to make all city parks fully accessible was announced by Mayor Palmieri earlier today.

Along with Holly Saupp of the Resource Center for Independent Living (RCIL), the mayor announced that $1.4 million of ARPA funding is being used to create necessary sidewalks and accessible pathways throughout Utica’s entire park system.

But in addition to these pathways, Utica will also be investing in other projects around the city to make parks and outdoor areas more friendly for everyone.

“We’re very proud of making our parks usable for all, and when I say all, that doesn’t mean just Utica residents,” said Mayor Palmieri.

He continued, “I’m looking for people from all over to be able to utilize our great park systems as we continue to put money into them, we continue to upgrade, and as we continue to add – whether it be a skatepark, a splash pad, a dog park – we’re trying to achieve a goal that it makes our city stand out among all other areas.”

– Accessible playground at T.R. Proctor Park

– Accessible playground at T.R. Proctor Park

– Zipline & Stage at Kemble Park

– Wider sidewalks along Culver Ave.

– Splash pad & parking lot at Wankel Field