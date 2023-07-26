SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Onondaga County Sheriff’s Patrol Vehicle was involved in an accident with two other vehicles near W. Bear St. and Genant Dr. in the City of Syracuse.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. on July 26.

Injuries have been reported from the accident, and it is currently being investigated.

Two people, who were in non-police cars, have been taken to hospitals with minor injuries. One Sheriff Deputy was treated at the scene, and is now being taken to Upstate Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says the intersection of W. Bear St and Ganant Dr. is temporarily closed.